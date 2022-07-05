Etawah (UP), Jul 5 (PTI) A young couple ended their lives by jumping in front of a running train at Ram Nagar railway crossing near Etawah station here on Tuesday, police said.

B Pharma student Vimal Kumar (25) and Mansi (22) jumped together in front of the high speed Humsafar Express train, GRP station in-charge Naushad Ahmed said.

Also Read | Gay Couple Gets Married in Traditional Ceremony in Kolkata, Viral Wedding Wins Hearts on Internet.

The incident took place near western side of Etawah railway station on Delhi-Howrah rail route, he said, adding that both were said to be having an affair.

Just two months ago, Vimal's family members had fixed his marriage elsewhere. On the the intervening night of July 4-5, both the lovers left their homes to end their lives.

Also Read | Asus ROG Phone 6, ROG Phone 6 Pro Launched in India; Price, Features & Specifications.

The family members of the couple were searching for them when their bodies were found.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)