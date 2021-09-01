New Delhi, Sep 1 (PTI) The railways said it has started running the Patna-New Delhi Rajdhani Express train with upgraded Tejas rake from Wednesday to offer enhanced passenger comfort and best in-class travel experience.

The Rajendra Nagar Terminal (Patna)-New Delhi train becomes the second Rajdhani Express to run with exclusive Tejas type smart sleeper coaches, it said.

Also Read | Gurugram Police Registered Case Against Man for Raising Pro-Pakistan Slogans.

The smart coach aims to provide world-class facilities to passengers and is provided with roller blind for window instead of curtains roller blinds for easy sanitisation, the railways said.

Mobile charging points have been provided for each passenger alongside berth reading light. Upper berth climbing arrangement has been made more convenient upper, the railways said.

Also Read | Punjab: Minor Girl Allegedly Raped in Amritsar; Case Registered Under POCSO Act.

All main entrance doors are centralised controlled by the guard, and the train will not start until all doors are closed, it said.

The coaches equipped with Passenger Information and Coach Computing Unit (PICCU) provided with GSM network connectivity, which reports to the remote server.

The PICCU will record the data of WSP, CCTV recording, toilet odour sensors, panic switch and other items integrated with fire detection and alarm system, air quality and choke filter sensor and energy meter.

It also has passenger announcement and information system with two LCDs inside each coach to journey-related information such as the next station, distance remaining, expected time of arrival, delay and safety related messages.

Each coach is fitted with six cameras which give live recording. CCTV cameras with day night vision capability, facial recognition even in low light condition, network video recorder are also provided for the safety and security of passengers, it said.

All coaches are also provided with automatic fire alarm and detection system. The pantry and power cars have automatic fire suppression system in case detected.

Emergency talkback for medical or security emergency has also been provided.

It also provides improved toilet unit. It comes with anti-graffiti coating, gel coated shelf, new design dustbin, door latch activated light, engagement display and infant care seat.

A panic button has been fitted in each lavatory.

It also has facility for to relay dos and don'ts announcement in the lavatories, whenever it is engaged.

It also has water level sensor to indicate water availability on real time basis

It has improved interiors with seats and berths having fire – resistant silicon foam, to provide better comfort and safety to passengers.

"A new era of train travel experience with enhanced comfort is being rolled out by Indian Railways with the introduction of newly upgraded Tejas sleeper coach rakes in Rajdhani trains," it said.PTI ASG

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)