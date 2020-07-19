Lucknow, July 19 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Uttar Pradesh rose to 49,247 on Sunday with the highest single-day jump of 2,211 fresh cases, while the death toll reached 1,146 after 38 fatalities were reported in the state, according to a statement.

Eight fatalities were reported from Kanpur, four from Bareilly and three from Rampur, it said.

Also Read | Remdesivir Black Marketing Racket Busted by Maharashtra FDA in Mumbai, 7 Arrested.

Lucknow, Prayagraj, Sambhal, Gonda, Ballia and Hamirpur reported two deaths each, while Meerut, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Varanasi, Jaunpur, Bahraich, Gorakhpur, Etawah, Maharajganj, Bhadohi, Jhansi and Mahoba registered one death each, the statement issued by the UP government said.

On Saturday, the COVID-10 tally in the state had reached 47,036. With 2,211 fresh infections, the total number of cases has now risen to 49,247. However, the Uttar Pradesh government in the statement has put the number of fresh cases at 2,250.

Also Read | Bihar Reports 1,412 New COVID-19 Cases, State Tally Rises to 26,379: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 19, 2020.

There are 18,256 active cases in the state, while a total of 29,845 patients have been discharged from hospitals so far after recovering from the disease.

Among the new COVID-19 cases, 392 are from Lucknow, followed by 168 from Kanpur, 125 from Gautam Buddh Nagar, 104 from Jhansi and 100 from Prayagraj.

Additional Chief Secretary Medical and Health Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters that 44,130 samples were tested for COVID-19 on Saturday, taking the total number of samples tested so far in the state to 14,70,426.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday had said that integrated command and control centres should be established in every district, and through this, monitoring of operation of ambulances, medical screening, survey work and various other activities pertaining to prevention of COVID-19 would be done.

He had said that along with officials of the police and administration, officials of Panchayati Raj, Urban Development and Health departments would be linked to the command centre.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)