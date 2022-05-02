Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 2 (ANI): Gujarat Congress Committee working president Hardik Patel, who recently expressed discontentment with the state party leadership, on Monday removed "Congress" from his Twitter bio.

Speculations were rife about Patel joining the BJP which the Congress leader repeatedly dismissed stating that he has no such plans, while also adding that he is upset with the state party leadership.

There have been reports of the infighting in the Congress Gujarat unit leading to speculations of him joining the ruling BJP. The Aam Aadmi Party, which is spreading its wings in the western state, also invited Patel amid speculations of him quitting the grand-old party.

Notably, Patel has welcomed the political decisions of the BJP in the recent past like praising the revocation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir and the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

However, the Congress leader recently dismissed the rumours and said that joining the BJP is "out of question" in the present circumstances.

"News of my leaving Congress and joining the BJP has been circulating for a long time. But under the present circumstances, joining the BJP is out of the question. I've no plans to join BJP. I welcome the political decisions that have been taken by BJP recently," Patel had said.

The Congress leader had, however, said that he would speak out in the future if "any such decision has to be taken in the interest of the state and its people".

Patel had also expressed his concerns to Congress and hoped for the party to listen to his grievances.

He had also associated himself with Hindutva, a line toed by the BJP leaders in general.

"I come from a Raghuvanshi family, I have Hindutva. We have been associated with Hindutva for thousands of years," Patel had said last month.

However, Patel has not announced his exit from Congress yet. His removal of the name of the party has ignited another spate of speculations regarding his politics. (ANI)

