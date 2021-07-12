New Delhi, Jul 12 (PTI) As many as 500,000 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine gifted by the United States reached Bhutan on Monday, the American embassy here said.

The vaccine doses have been donated by the US government and the American people as part of the Biden-Harris Administration's global efforts to end the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Monday, 500,000 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, gifted by the United States, arrived at Paro International Airport in Bhutan, the Embassy said in a statement.

“The United States is proud of our long-standing friendship with Bhutan and its people,” said Chargé d'Affaires Ambassador Atul Keshap.

“Supporting Bhutan's efforts to provide safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines to its people demonstrates the United States' leadership in the Indo-Pacific region and around the world," he said.

The arrival of the Moderna vaccines is the latest example of the United States' efforts to support Bhutan as it combats the spread of COVID-19, the statement said.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the US government has provided Bhutan more than USD 1 million to strengthen the country's healthcare system, contribute technical assistance, and increase laboratory testing capacity.

In addition, the US government has donated essential health equipment to Bhutan, including 110 oxygen cylinders, more than 17,000 N95 masks, medical machinery and vehicles, and 15 state-of-the-art ventilators which are in use at hospitals throughout the country, the embassy said.

The statement also quoted American President Joe Biden as saying, “In times of trouble, Americans reach out to offer help and to offer a helping hand. That's who we are…We're going to help lead the world out of this pandemic, working alongside our global partners.”

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)