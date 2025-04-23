New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) US Vice President J D Vance spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday and strongly condemned the Pahalgam terror attack.

In the phone conversation, Vance conveyed to Modi that the United States stands with the people of India in this difficult hour.

"Vice President J D Vance called Prime Minister Narendra Modi and strongly condemned the dastardly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

The US Vice President conveyed his deepest condolences on the loss of lives and reiterated that the US stands with the people of India in this difficult hour, he said.

"He expressed that the United States is ready to provide all assistance in the joint fight against terrorism. PM thanked Vice President Vance and President Trump for their messages of support and solidarity," Jaiswal said in a social media post.

Vance held wide-ranging talks with Modi in New Delhi on his first day's visit to India.

