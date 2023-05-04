Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 4 (ANI): Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has taken up an initiative to utilize junk and used waste materials to embellish the city.

The GMDA has installed artworks in several flyover bridges made by using waste materials.

Abhijit Das, an artist who engaged in the beautification work said that they have used waste materials to make art.

"We have installed art made by using waste materials in several areas of the city. We have used chip packets, pens, toothbrushes, electronic waste materials, phones, bottle caps, bear cans etc to make art. We are working on this with the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority. One NGO has also helped us to collect the waste materials," said Abhijit Das.

Abhijit and his team have installed art made from the waste materials at Ganeshguri, Ulubari flyover bridges and a few other places in the city.

Prashanta Kumar Barman, a local resident of Guwahati said that the GMDA is doing good work for the embellishment of Guwahati.

"I have seen the works at Ganeshguri, and Ulubari flyover bridges. They installed art which was made from waste materials. It is a good initiative taken by the GMDA and Guwahati Municipal Corporation," Prashanta Kumar Barman said. (ANI)

