Visual from the spot near Sikandrabad area of Bulandshahr (Photo/ANI)

Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 12 (ANI): Two people have died in an explosion in a boiler of a factory in Sikandrabad area of Bulandshahr on Saturday evening, police said.

Speaking to ANI on the spot, Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar said, "Two people died in an explosion in a boiler of a factory in Sikandrabad area of Bulandshahr."

Also Read | Mamata Banerjee Has Been Using Pegasus Since She Came to Power in 2016, Says Anirban Ganguly.

More details are awaited. Further probe into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)