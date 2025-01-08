Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 8 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday morning said that Uttar Pradesh was among one of the leading states in the country and it has become so only in the last seven to eight years.

While addressing a gathering on the occasion of the 28th National Youth Festival in Lucknow, Adityanath pointed out that people were hesitant to tell others that they belonged to Uttar Pradesh, merely a decade ago, given that there was no security and development in the state.

"If you remember Uttar Pradesh from a decade ago, people used to be hesitant telling (others) they are from this state. There was no security and riots happened. There was anarchy and hooliganism everywhere. We were way behind on development. UP ranked first population-wise. This state was backward in every sector. However, UP has risen to the ranks amongst leading states of India in seven to eight years," Adityanath said.

He further informed that January 12 is celebrated as the National Youth Festival since it is the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekanand who put India and its culture on the global map.

"January 12 comes as a celebration for Youth festival. Because it is the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekanand who put India and its culture on the global map. On this occasion, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this Youth festival is organised each year and has been organised for many years in Delhi," Adityanath said.

He said that a team of 63 young people will be representing Uttar Pradesh while participating in the National Youth Festival and the programs scheduled for the event in Delhi. The youth will get to interact with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and participate in the cultural programs, the CM added.

"63 young people will be representing Uttar Pradesh and participate in the National Youth Festival. The youth will get to interact with the Prime Minister. For the National Youth Festival, we are sending a team (to Delhi). You will have to participate in three kinds of programs. PM Modi had laid down important goals for the country and one of them was Viksit Bharat. How can young people help contribute to a Viksit Bharat?" Adityanath said.

The UP CM suggested that Yuva Sansads must be promoted instead of student union elections so that the new generation can excel in leadership. Adityanath further asserted that a young person's development means nothing if he or she doesn't have affection for the motherland and lacks sympathy for the citizens.

"The youth will also get to participate in yuva sansad. We should promote Yuva Sansad instead of student union elections so that the new generation can excel in leadership. In whatever field the young person works, if he doesn't have the feeling of nationalism, doesn't have affection for the motherland, and doesn't have sympathy for the citizens, his development doesn't mean anything," he added. (ANI)

