Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 9 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday inaugurated an auditorium named after India's first Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and unveiled his statue at UP Sainik School in Gorakhpur.

General Rawat, along with his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 others, lost their lives in a Mi-17 helicopter crash in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu, on December 8, 2021. (ANI)

Addressing the inauguration, Chief Minister Adityanath said, "We are filled with immense pride and honour as we have associated General Bipin Rawat's name with the Sainik School on his 4th death anniversary. Every year, this day will be celebrated here to inspire young cadets and to inculcate nationalist values in them."

PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, YSM, SM, VSM, ADC General Rawat was also the former General Officer Commanding of 19 Infantry Division and commanded the Division in 2012.

Chief Minister Yogi also posted on X and paid his tributes to India's first CDS.

"On the occasion of the fourth death anniversary of India's first Chief of Defence Staff, 'Padma Vibhushan' General Bipin Rawat ji, his statue was unveiled today at Sainik School, Gorakhpur, and tributes were offered to him," he said.

"On this occasion, in the presence of the Director General of Assam Rifles, Lieutenant General Vikas Lakhera ji, and the Chairman of the General Bipin Rawat Foundation, Air Chief Marshal (Retd.) Shri RKS Bhadauria ji, the General Bipin Rawat Auditorium was also inaugurated. We sleep peacefully because our soldiers are guarding our borders; every Indian should hold feelings of reverence and respect for them in their hearts. Humble tribute to General Bipin Rawat ji," CM Yogi Adityanath posted.

