India News | Uttar Pradesh: Cow Slaughter Accused Injured in Amroha Police Encounter; One Suspect Absconding

Amroha (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 27 (ANI): A wanted criminal involved in multiple cow slaughter cases was injured in a police encounter during a late-night checking operation in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha district, while another suspect managed to escape, officials said on Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Amit Kumar said the incident occurred between the night of May 26 and 27 in a village under Didauli Police Station jurisdiction.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, May 27, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Tuesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

"On the intervening night of 26-27 May, a checking was conducted in a village under the Didauli Police Station area. During that, two people came on a bike. When the police team tried to stop them, they did not cooperate and opened fire on the police. One head constable was injured in the incident," said the SP.

In response, the police returned fire and injured one of the suspects. The injured accused was later identified as Kasim, who has over 20 cases registered against him, including cow slaughter. The second suspect fled the scene, and efforts to apprehend him are ongoing.

Also Read | Panchkula Mass Suicide: 3 Children Among 7 Killed After Family Dies by Consuming Poison, Police Suspect Financial Issues.

Kumar added, "In retaliation, when police opened fire, one miscreant got injured and another absconded...The injured miscreant has been identified as Kasim. More than 20 cases of cow slaughter and other crimes are registered in his name. During interrogation, we found out that today, they came here with the intention of cow slaughter... Further legal action is being taken."

The police also recovered one country-made pistol, two magazines of cartridges, one motorcycle, and equipment used for cow slaughter from the suspects, SP Kumar said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)