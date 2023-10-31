Hardoi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 31 (ANI): Five people of the same family including a four-year-old kid were killed after a vehicle they were travelling in rammed with a tree here in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi area.

The accident took place on the Bilhaur-Katra highway late Monday evening.

Superintendent of Police, Hardoi, Durgesh Kumar Singh said, "Four people and a four-year-old child were going from Barakanth village to Nayagaon in a vehicle, but on the way, their vehicle lost control and collided with a tree."

"All of them were brought to the hospital where doctors said they were were brought dead...," SP Singh added.

"Further action is being taken," he added.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

