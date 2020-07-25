Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 25 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh Government on Saturday announced the transfer of 15 IPS (Indian Police Services) officers in the state.

The 15 transfers also include that of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kanpur Dinesh Kumar, who is set to be the SSP of Jhansi.

Also Read | Total Lockdown in Tripura From July 27 to 30, Door to Door Screenings For COVID-19 Cases.

Preetinder Singh will be the new SSP of Kanpur.

Ayodhya SSP Ashish Tiwari has been transferred to the railways. (ANI)

Also Read | COVID-19 Crisis: Punjab Govt Schools Not to Levy Admission, Re-Admission, Tuition Fees for Academic Year 2020-21.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)