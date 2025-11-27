Barabanki (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 27 (ANI): A high-speed dumper truck on Wednesday evening broke through a bridge railing and fell from a height of nearly 25 feet onto a railway track in Ramnagar police station area of Barabanki district in Uttar Pradesh, officials confirmed.

Garib Rath Express, travelling from Amritsar to Bihar on the adjacent track, narrowly escaped a collision.

Also Read | 'Muslims Don't Vote for BJP': Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Lack of Muslim Ministers at Centre.

Superintendent of Police (SP) (Barabanki) Arpit Vijayvargiya told ANI that the truck also damaged the railway's electrical lines, causing train traffic to halt. He added that the truck lost control while crossing a railway overbridge and fell onto the track.

"Around 9 pm, we received information that a large trolley loaded with ply had fallen onto a railway truck. At the scene, it was learned that the trolley was crossing a railway overbridge when it lost control and fell onto the track. At the same time, a train was passing the adjacent track. The truck also damaged the railway's electricity lines, causing the train to stop," SP Vijayvargiya said.

Also Read | Bihar Tragedy: Engineer From Andhra Pradesh Dies After Gate Collapses at Patliputra Sports Complex in Patna.

The police official further informed that the truck driver was rescued and rushed to the district hospital.

"The truck driver, who was trapped inside, was rescued and taken to the district hospital. Railway authorities have restored the train and allowed it to proceed. The debris is now being removed from the other track. We are investigating the matter," he added.

SP Vijayvargiya said that the driver was rescued by railway officials and personnel from other departments. However, a passenger train was also stuck there, he added.

"A passenger train is also stuck there. The railway authorities have made alternative arrangements to move it forward with an alternate engine. The train is unharmed. The truck landed on the adjacent track," he added.

The police are further investigating the matter. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)