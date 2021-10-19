Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 19 (ANI): Amid rainfall for the last two days in Moradabad of Uttar Pradesh, the farmers say that their crops have been destroyed due to waterlogging in the field.

The harvested and cut crops of the farmers cultivating mustard seeds, vegetables, flowers, grains have been destroyed.

Farmers along with their families engage in extracting water from the fields.

"I have cultivated flowers inside my field but the strong wind and rain completely brought down my cultivation. Now how will I celebrate Diwali and be able to repay the loan," a woman farmer told ANI.

"The condition is really bad. Due to the rainfall, the entire field is flooded. The loss is huge. The crops are gone. I have taken a loan to do farming. There is nothing left now," said a Paddy farmer.

"We have planted expensive seeds. All our cultivation is gone. We have been taking out water from the field since early morning," said a vegetable farmer.

Parts of North India witnessed heavy rainfall for the last two days. India Meteorological Department's senior scientist, Naresh Kumar on Monday said that Uttarakhand and West Uttar Pradesh will witness heavy rainfall in the coming few days. (ANI)

