Barabanki (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 4 (ANI): Six people died while two were injured after a truck collided with a car at the Deva-Fathepur road in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki on Tuesday, officials said.

According to Barabanki Superintendent of Police Arpit Vijayvargiya, a total of eight people were travelling in the car at the time of the mishap, which occured in the Deva Police Station area.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Weather Update and Forecast Today, November 4: Meteorological Department Thunderstorms, Rain Across State and UT.

The two people who sustained injuries were referred to a higher health centre for better treatment.

"Eight people were in the car and they sustained critical injuries; Six of them died. Two injured people have been referred to higher centre for better medical treatment...Both vehicles were coming from opposite directions and had a head-on collision," the police official said.

Also Read | What Is 'RTO E-Challan' APK Scam? Fake File Circulating on WhatsApp May Hack Your Mobile Phone, How To Stay Safe.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)