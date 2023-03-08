Lucknow, March 8: A truck driver was shot near a culvert in the Mohan Nagar area of Lucknow while transporting cows on Wednesday morning, the police said. The victim has been identified as Prem Singh Yadav. Karnataka: Man Shot in Leg, Thrashed by Police After Threatening Public With Knife Attack in Kalaburagi (Watch Video).

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Dr S Chinappa, "Driver Prem Singh along with his owner Sanjeev Singh was transporting cows from Gorakhpur to Lucknow in a DCM truck. On their way, some unknown miscreants came and opened fire at the driver." "The assailant fled after committing the crime," added DCP Chinappa.

Upon receiving the information, a team of police from Para Police station reached the spot and the driver was rushed to the King George's Medical University (KGMU) Trauma centre. His condition was said to be stable. Further investigation is underway.

