Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 27 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday took a veiled dig at the Samajwadi Party in the state and accused it of "family and caste based politics" and alleged that the state was made "bimar" (weak).

"Everyone knows how Uttar Pradesh's development was halted because of family (dynastic) and caste based (casteist) politics, how rioting destroyed the businesses in Uttar Pradesh, how the corrupt system made the bureaucracy handicapped, and how the Uttar Pradesh that was once main constituent of India's economy, was made 'BIMAR'," the Chief Minister said at Times of India's 'Developed Uttar Pradesh Vision @2047' programme.

Targeting the Samajwadi Party, he said that opportunities were wasted, and the BJP-led government has now made the state's revenue surplus.

"Uttar Pradesh's growth story was only like a dream for those who doubted themselves and their capabilities, those who had the opportunity but missed it for Parivarvaad. They made Uttar Pradesh a hub of loot and anarchy. However, under the leadership of PM Modi, we, who had faith in God and our capabilities, were confident that we would remove Uttar Pradesh from the list of BIMARU states. The growth story narrates this. CAG's report says that UP has a revenue surplus of Rs 37,000 crore. That data is two years old. Currently, we have a revenue surplus of Rs 70,000 crore. A state with such a large population is fulfilling its tasks without any hindrance," Adityanath said.

He said people who incite in the name of caste, exploit emotions in the name of family should be defeated.

"No human being is incompetent. If so, it means there's no organiser.... That's what we have been saying: when dishonest and corrupt people gain power, they will exploit that power in the same way Uttar Pradesh faced an identity crisis. Those who incite in the name of caste, exploit emotions in the name of family, it's for these people that we built the bulldozer. It's for these people who are like those parasites who mislead society with false slogans," he said.

The Chief Minister said it is the government's duty to fulfil the expectations of people and his government has been doing so for the past over eight years.

"As India progresses, the state with India's largest population cannot simply turn a blind eye and sit idly by. The 25 crore people of Uttar Pradesh also have expectations and aspirations. It is our moral duty to fulfil those expectations and aspirations, and this is our duty. We have been working within Uttar Pradesh for the past eight-and-a-half years to fulfil this duty," he said.

Yogi Adityanath said India had a significant share of world trade in the past and it progressively declined under foreign rule.

"When there were enough resources here, human civilisation thrived; India developed in every sector. In the 11th century, India had a population of 60 crores... They were not dependent solely on agriculture. A system of big and small industries was also well established in India. India was an important economic centre of the world. During Chandragupt Maurya's reign, India's contribution to the world economy was 40%... In the 11th century, it was reduced to 30%," he said.

"In the 17th century, India's contribution to the world economy reduced to 25%... During the British rule, India's natural agriculture was polluted with chemicals and fertilisers. Initially, the results were favourable, but gradually, Indian agriculture deteriorated. They also looted big and small industries... This is an example of how they made themselves prosperous by looting India," he added.

The Chief Minister said sometimes people are unable to shake off their bad habits and it needs "denting-painting".

"Earlier, whenever the festive season arrived, violence used to begin...Sometimes, people fail to break their bad habits. So, there needs to be 'denting-painting' for them so that we can correct their bad habits," the Chief Minister said.

He also referred to violence in Bareilly yesterday and said any attempt to disturb law and order situation will not be tolerated.

"You must have seen this in Bareilly yesterday. Maulana (Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan) forgot whose government is in power and thought that he could threaten and block roads. We said there would be neither a jam nor curfew. But we will teach you such a lesson that your coming generations will forget rioting...After 2017, we did not even let a curfew be imposed but such barriers were spoken to in a language they understand and they were also punished....The growth story of Uttar Pradesh begins here," he said.

At least ten policemen were injured on Friday when a protest in Bareilly turned violent, with mobs pelting stones at security personnel after afternoon prayers.

A large crowd had gathered outside the Ala Hazrat Dargah and the residence of Ittehad-e-Millat Council chief Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan, to hold a demonstration in support of the "I Love Muhammad" campaign. Police were conducting a flag march in the area when a group of miscreants emerged, shouting slogans and throwing stones.

Inspector General (IG) Bareilly Range Ajay Sahni said police had been engaging with residents since morning to ensure peace. "Since this morning, the police have been continuously talking to the people. They were told to pray peacefully and then go home. Ninety to ninety-five per cent of the people prayed peacefully and went home. Suddenly, some miscreants appeared and started pelting stones and firing. Extensive videography and photography of this incident were done, and some arrests have been made," he said.

Sahni added that the violence broke out at three or four locations in the city and appeared to be 'part of a conspiracy'. "More than 10 police personnel were injured... A conspiracy was hatched, that's why so many people suddenly came forward prepared... No permission was given for such a gathering..." he said. (ANI)

Following the incident, UP Minister Anil Rajbhar strongly condemned the protest, calling it an attempt to disrupt peace. "These are people with a mindset that cannot digest India's and UP's development. They have tried everything but failed. That is why a riot-fuelled mentality has taken hold. If anyone commits such an act or attempts to disrupt UP's peace, the government will deal with them firmly. We will take such action that even their future generations will remember it," he said.

UP Minister Asim Arun stressed the need for prior permission for religious gatherings. "Any religious or cultural event should only take place after obtaining permission... Any procession viewed as a show of strength is detrimental to the country, and divisive elements try to take India in this direction. But our government, police, and administration know how to deal with them," he said. (ANI)

