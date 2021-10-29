Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 29 (ANI): Ahead of Diwali, the tiny sugar toy sweet makers of Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur are hoping for good sales this year as the COVID-19 pandemic has become less severe.

Tiny sugar toy sweets also known as 'cheeni ki mithai' are traditional sweets that are made out of sugar and are specially bought on the occasion of Diwali by Indian households. It is an age-old tradition to use these sweets at the time of puja.

"Our work completely came down in COVID-19 but now, our business is getting back to normal. We are expecting good sales this year," said Sarvesh a tiny sugar toy sweets maker.

The quintessential part of Diwali puja, tiny sugar toys sweets are made in all shapes and sizes including in the shapes of elephant, horse, camel.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the sweet makers were economically hit in the last year owing to low sales of the sweets in Diwali.

However, this year owing to eased-up restrictions, the makers of the sweets expect better sales.

According to sweets trader Vipin Gupta, "the work of making sugar sweets has been going on since the time of our forefathers."

"We do the work of selling vegetables but want to earn some money by selling sweets in the festival of Diwali. At present, the price of sugar sweets will be Rs 55 per kg to Rs 60 per kg at the wholesale rate and Rs 80 per kg to Rs 100 kg at retail," said Deepak Sonkar, a shopkeeper of sweets. (ANI)

