Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand) [India], June 18 (ANI): Two people died and three were injured after debris fell from a hill near Janglechatti on the Kedarnath trek route around 11:20 AM on Wednesday, Uttarakhand Police said.

Police and District Disaster Relief Force (DDRF) teams quickly reached the spot, rescued the injured, and took them to Gaurikund for treatment.

In a post on X, Uttarakhand Police shared, "Today at 11:20 AM some travellers and dandi/kandi carriers were hit by the debris that fell from the hill near Jangalchatti."

"SDRF and police immediately rescued 3 injured and sent them to Gaurikund. 2 passengers confirmed dead. Identity to be determined. Traffic on the travel route continues under police surveillance," the post reads.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be confirmed, and the route is now under police watch.

Further information on the incident is still awaited. (ANI)

