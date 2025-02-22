Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], February 22 (ANI): The Uttarakhand Assembly on Friday passed the Uttarakhand (Uttar Pradesh Zamindari Destruction and Land Reforms Act, 1950) (Amendment) Bill, 2025. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami hailed the passing of the Bill as part of a series of 'historic decisions' made by his government to move the state towards 'innovation.'

"We have taken historic decisions in the state, including the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code. We have brought the country's toughest anti-cheating law for the youth... We have made laws to prevent conversion and riots... We are taking the state towards innovation. We try to fulfil what we say, and the land reform law is also a step we have taken in that direction," Dhami told reporters.

On Friday, while discussing the Bill in the Assembly, the chief minister said that the amendment was not the end but the beginning of land reforms. The state government had laid the foundation of land reforms in line with public sentiment, and work on land management and reforms would continue in the future., Dhami said.

The Chief Minister said that the state government had acted in accordance with the public's expectations and sentiments. The government is taking historic decisions on many new important matters. He said that the government is committed to protecting the resources and lands of Uttarakhand from land mafias. The purpose for which people have bought land was not used but misused, this concern was always in the mind.

He said that Uttarakhand has plain areas along with mountainous areas. Whose geographical conditions and challenges are different. He said that the state government is moving towards industrialisation in large numbers. In such a situation, the real investors coming to the state should not face any problems, and investment should also not stop.

"We believe in democratic values. In the last few years, it was seen that people in the state were buying land in the name of giving employment to local people through various undertakings. After the formation of the Land Management and Land Reforms Act, it will be completely curbed," the Chief Minister said.

The state government has removed encroachment from the state on a large scale in the past years. Illegal encroachment has been removed from forest land and government lands. Occupation has been removed from 3461.74 acres of forest land. This work was done by our government for the first time in history. This has protected both ecology and the economy.

The Chief Minister said that permission for purchase for agricultural and industrial purposes in the state was given at the collector level. It has now been abolished in 11 districts and provision has been made to take decisions at the state government level only in Haridwar and Udham Singh Nagar.

The land transfer of more than 12.5 acres in the approved limit in favour of any person has been abolished in 11 districts and will be decided at the state government level only in Haridwar and Udham Singh Nagar districts. He said that affidavit has been made mandatory for purchasing 250 square meters of land for residential projects. If the affidavit is found to be false, the land will be vested in the state government. Permission to purchase thrust sector and notified Khasra number land under micro, small and medium industries, which was given at the collector level, will now be given at the state government level.

The Chief Minister said that many major changes have been made in the new law. He said that the government had also taken views from stakeholders in Gairsain. In these new provisions, the views of the people of the state have been taken, and suggestions have also been taken from everyone. Suggestions were also taken from the people in their districts at the District Magistrates and Tehsil level of all the districts. This law has been made on the request of suggestions from everyone.

He said that the original form of the Uttarakhand state should be maintained, and the original existence should be saved. For this, land reform has been done. He said that special care has been taken to save the demography of the state.

The Chief Minister said that permission for the purchase of a total of 1883 land was given by the state government and collector for industrial, tourism, educational, health, agricultural and horticultural purposes, etc., in the state. In relation to the land purchased for the above purposes / residential purposes, a total of 599 cases of land use violation have come to light, out of which, in 572 cases, suits have been filed under Section 166/167 of Uttarakhand (Uttar Pradesh Zamindari Vinaash and Land Management Act, 1950) (Adaptation and Conversion Order-2001) and while settling the suit in 16 cases, 9.4760 hectares of land has been vested in the state government. Action is being taken in the remaining cases. (ANI)

