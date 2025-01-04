Dehradun, January 4: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is actively promoting the 'Vocal for Local' campaign by wearing jackets and mufflers made from tweed produced in Malari, Munsiyari, and other regions of the state. He is frequently seen wearing garments made from locally crafted products at various government and political events. This initiative aims to encourage and strengthen the branding of local products in Uttarakhand.

Earlier, the Chief Minister directed all state departments to prioritize the purchase of local products. This step not only provides economic support to the state's traditional artisans and producers but also helps in gaining national and international recognition for Uttarakhand's unique handicrafts and products. Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Attends Launch of Logo, Theme Song and Mascot for 38th National Games in Dehradun (Watch Video).

The Chief Minister stated: "Our goal is to promote local products to preserve the culture and traditions of Uttarakhand. Products like Munsiyari tweed symbolize our rich heritage. The government will make every possible effort to support local artisans and entrepreneurs."

This initiative will provide economic support to local artisans and producers .Help Uttarakhand's handicrafts and products gain recognition at national and international levels. Also boost the tourism sector, as local products can attract tourists. Uniform Civil Code Will Be Implemented in Uttarakhand From January 2025, Announces CM Pushkar Singh Dhami.

The Chief Minister has also urged state officials and employees to use locally made woolen garments and products to contribute to the success of this campaign. The government's efforts are expected to revitalize local industries and promote self-reliance in the state. Additionally, the campaign is likely to benefit the tourism sector, as local products could become a center of attraction for visitors.