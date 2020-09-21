Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 21 (ANI): The Uttarakhand Assembly will hold a one-day monsoon session with no question hour on September 23, according to the Assembly Secretariat.

In an all-party and business consultation meeting held on Sunday, it was decided that the Assembly will hold the one-day session in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was also decided that there will be no question hour and the issues of public interest will be raised during the adjournment, the Assembly Secretariat said.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Speaker Vidhan Sabha Raghunath Singh Chauhan, Uttarakhand Parliamentary Affairs Minister Madan Kaushik among others. (ANI)

