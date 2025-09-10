Tehri Garhwal, September 10: Two persons, including the driver, died on the spot and at least 12 others were injured after a Bishwanath bus overturned near Khadi on Rishikesh road this morning, police said. The incident took place around 10:10 AM when the bus, carrying around 22 passengers and travelling from Ghuttu-Ghansali to Haridwar, lost control on a sharp curve about 12 km ahead of Chamba, hit a crash barrier and overturned, as per officials.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Tehri, Ayush Agarwal, rushed to the site upon receiving information and directed the police team involved in rescue operations. SSP Agarwal inspected the accident spot and instructed Chamba SHO Dilbar Negi to provide all possible assistance to the injured. Chamba police and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), with the help of local residents, carried out rescue operations and shifted the injured to the hospital. Rudraprayag Accident: 2 Dead, 3 Injured After Vehicle Gets Hit by Falling Stone in Uttarakhand (Watch Video).

Uttarakhand Road Accident

Tehri Garhwal District Disaster Management Officer Brijesh Bhat said a bus had overturned on the National Highway near Nagni, close to Khadi-Chamba. He stated the bus was carrying around 18-20 passengers. "In the incident, around 12-13 people were injured, and 2 lost their lives. The injured were taken to Khadi Hospital by 108 Chamba. After receiving first aid, all the injured were shifted to Khadi and Narendra Nagar hospitals for further treatment," Bhat said. Haldwani Road Accident: Man Killed After Speeding Bike Collides With Private Bus in Uttarakhand’s Golapar, Disturbing CCTV Video Surfaces.

According to police, the bus lost control on a sharp curve near Khadi, about 12 km ahead of Chamba, hit the crash barrier and overturned on the road. "All passengers were trapped inside the bus. Police teams reached the spot immediately after receiving the alert, rescued the passengers, and sent the injured to the hospital. Two people, including the driver, died on the spot", said the police. The SSP has ordered an inquiry into the cause of the accident, the press note added. Further details are awaited.

