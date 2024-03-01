Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 1 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday transferred the old age, widow and disabled pensions given under the Social Welfare Department through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) at the Chief Minister's residence.

During this period, the Chief Minister sent an amount of Rs 125 crore as pension to eight lakh 36 thousand 603 beneficiaries through a one-click system.

Through a click, a total of Rs 79.97 crore was given to five lakh 33 thousand 180 beneficiaries of old age pension, Rs 31.80 crore to two lakh 12 thousand 30 beneficiaries of widow pension and Rs 13.70 crore to 91 thousand 393 beneficiaries of disabled pension.

Chief Minister Dhami said that old age, widow and disabled pensions given through DBT will provide relief to the beneficiaries. He said the pension is going directly into the accounts of the beneficiaries in one click.

"The state government has worked to simplify pension schemes. Also, the amount given earlier has been increased from Rs 1200 to Rs 1500," Dhami said adding that the state government has also been giving pensions to both elderly couples due to which more and more people are getting benefited.

The chief minister said earlier, pensions were paid at an interval of three months. "But now every month the pension will come directly into the accounts of the beneficiaries and the real objective of this scheme will be fulfilled," he said.

Dhami said the state government was continuously working towards providing pensions to disabled people as well as connecting them with the mainstream, providing them employment and their progress.

The CM added that various public welfare schemes are being implemented under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The chief minister said arrangements have been made to make all the applications for the pension scheme online from April 2023. He added that the state government was ready to provide benefits to all the eligible beneficiaries in time.

"Efforts are being made from time to time by the state government to strengthen the pension distribution system," he said. (ANI)

