Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 31 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday distributed blankets to the workers registered in the Uttarakhand Building and Other Construction Welfare Board Labor Department near the IT Park located on Sahastradhara Road.

During the event, the Chief Minister interacted with the workers to inquire about their well-being and also boosted their morale.

Dhami instructed the officials of the Building and Other Construction Welfare Board to make workers aware of various schemes.

"It should be ensured that every eligible person gets the benefits of the facilities on time. They should also be made aware of various schemes. Whatever schemes are being run by the government to help the workers must be adequately delivered."

The Chief Minister emphasised his contribution to making the Prime Minister's dream of a developed country true.

"To fulfil PM Modi's resolve of a developed India, we have to make continuous efforts to raise the standard of living of people of every section of society," said Pushkar Singh Dhami.

On Tuesday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the Pithoragarh-Dehradun air service from Naini Saini Airport.

The Chief Minister congratulated everyone at the start of the air service and also expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Dhami mentioned the ongoing efforts to elevate Jolly Grant Airport to international standards, including the construction of a new terminal.

On Monday, Dhami flagged off the Ayodhya-bound Aastha special train from Haridwar station.

On Saturday, a delegation of farmers from Haridwar, led by former Chief Minister and MP Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and former Cabinet Minister Swami Yatishwaranand, met Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at the Chief Sevak Sadan located at the Chief Minister's residence.

"They expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for increasing the sugarcane price in the state by Rs 20 per quintal for the years 2023-24. The members of the delegation expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami for the decisions taken from time to time by the central and state governments in the interest of farmers," the Chief Minister's office said in a statement. (ANI)

