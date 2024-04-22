Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand) [India], April 22 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Radha Raturi reviewed the development work of the projects under Phase 2 of the Master Plan for Kedarnath Reconstruction and Redevelopment Works.

The State Chief Secretary, Radha Raturi, arrived at the Kedarnath Dham on Monday and reviewed the progress of 21 projects under the Master Plan for the Kedarnath Dham.

Reportedly, the redevelopment and reconstruction work in the first phase of Kedarnath Dham was completed in 2022. In the second phase, 21 works worth Rs 188 crore are underway.

Secretary Sachin Kurve, District Administration, representatives of the implementing agency, and other concerned officials were present on this occasion.

The Master Plan proposes the redevelopment of the Kedarnath temple area that was washed away in the Uttarakhand floods of 2013.

The pre-flood development around the Kedarnath shrine had been haphazard, dense, and hence extremely vulnerable to any natural or man-made calamity.

The plan proposes a wide and clear path that leads to the shrine, with structures in small clusters on either sides accommodating the residential needs.

When Kedarpuri town, 3553 m high in the Himalayas, was ravaged in 2013 by the flooding of the Mandakini and Saraswati rivers flanking it, the unfolding disaster caused massive devastation of life, property, and the local environment.

The Lord Shiva temple of Kedarnath dates back to the 8th century CCE, was legendarily built by the Pandavas, revived by Adi Sankaracharya, and is also one of the 12 Jyotirlingas and a Char Dham Yatra venue.

The online registration for the 'Char Dham Yatra' started last week on the tourism department's portal, according to the Uttarakhand tourism department.

The pilgrims could register themselves on the official website by April 15 to visit the revered shrines.

The Char-Dham yatra in Uttarakhand consists of visiting four temples, Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri.

This year, the Char Dham Yatra will begin on May 10, with the opening of three of the four shrines, including Gangotri, Yamunotri, and Kedarnath.

The doors of Badrinath Shrine will open on May 12.

The Char Dham Yatra holds profound spiritual significance in Hinduism. This journey typically occurs from April-May to October-November.

It is believed that one should complete the Char Dham Yatra in a clockwise direction. Hence, the pilgrimage starts from Yamunotri, proceeds towards Gangotri, onto Kedarnath, and finally ends at Badrinath.

Some devotees even do a 'Do Dham Yatra' or a pilgrimage to two shrines, Kedarnath and Badrinath. (ANI)

