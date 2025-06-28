Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 28 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has said that a strong mechanism should be made to prevent encroachment on government land. An effective action plan should be developed to prevent encroachment on government land and to halt illegal sales.

In a high-level meeting at his residence, the Chief Minister reviewed the removal of illegal encroachment from government lands.

The Chief Minister said that earlier instructions have been issued to make an action plan to remove illegal encroachment on government land. Effective action should be taken at the district level to comply with this.

He said that a team of Irrigation, Public Works, Forest Department, and Revenue Department should be formed at the district level, and a campaign should be run to remove encroachment. He directed the Chief Secretary to appoint a nodal officer at the government level to look into the cases of encroachment in the plain areas of the state.

He also gave directions to take strict action to stop illegal encroachment on the banks of rivers in the state.

The Chief Minister called for strict action against those who occupy government land and to ensure effective measures to stop the cases of making fake documents of land by forging.

Dhami on Friday conducted an aerial survey of the under-construction multipurpose Jamrani Dam project in Nainital district and reviewed the ongoing work at the site.

Speaking to ANI after the survey, the Chief Minister thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for reviving the decades-old project that had remained stalled for over 60 years.

"First of all, I would like to thank PM Modi on behalf of the people of Uttarakhand that this project was long pending for more than 6 decades now...A lot of time went by, and governments came and went, but the work didn't begin. Under the leadership of PM Modi, the project has been approved. A target of 2029 has been given to complete the project. It is our effort to complete the project on time," Dhami said. (ANI)

