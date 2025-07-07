Dehradun, Jul 6 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday conducted an aerial survey of the rain-hit areas of Uttarkashi district, officials said.

Dhami directed officials to assess the situation on the ground and review the ongoing relief and rescue operations.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Highlights Pahalgam Terror Attack at BRICS Summit 2025, Says Condemning Terrorism Should Be Our 'Principle', Not Just 'Convenience'.

The chief minister said the state government stands with every affected person in this hour of crisis and asserted that all efforts are being made to provide timely help to those in need.

On June 29, two labourers working at an under-construction hotel along the Yamunotri National Highway in Uttarkashi were killed while seven went missing after a landslide triggered by a cloudburst hit their campsite.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh Reels Under Monsoon Fury: 23 Flash Floods, 19 Cloud Bursts, 16 Landslides; IMD Issues Warning for 'Extremely Heavy Rain’.

Earlier, on June 23, two pilgrims were killed after being hit by a landslide that occurred near the 9 Kainchi Bhairav Mandir on the trek route to the Yamunotri temple in the district.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Centre of Dehradun has forecast heavy to very heavy rains for the Tehri, Uttarkashi and Rudraprayag districts during the next 24 hours.

The Geological Survey of India has issued a warning of landslides in four districts -- Tehri, Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, and Chamoli.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)