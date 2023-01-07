Dehradun, January 7: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday chaired a high-level meeting with the administration officials and public representatives at the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) campus regarding landslides and cracks in houses in Joshimath. Earlier, he also held a high-level meeting with the officials of the Health Department regarding the prevention of Covid-19 at the State Secretariat.

Earlier today, CM Dhami also conducted a survey of the areas in the town where houses and other establishments, roads and fields have displayed cracks due to land subsidence. He also met with displaced families who were relocated after cracks were seen in their houses. CM Dhami said that the scientists were looking into the cause of the land subsidence in the state's Joshimath and the first priority remains to ensure that people are taken to safer areas. Joshimath Land Subsidence: Administration Instructs Immediate Deployment of NDRF in the Town.

Incidentally, huge cracks have been seen in houses, roads and fields and many houses have suffered subsidence. Cracks have been found at several places on the Joshimath-Malari border road, which connects the India-China border, due to landslides in Joshimath. A large part of the Badrinath National Highway is also in the grip of landslides.

According to the Chamoli district administration statement on Friday, out of 561 establishments, 153 in the Ravigram ward, 127 in the Gandhinagar ward, 28 in the Marwadi ward, 24 in the Lower Bazaar ward, 52 in the Singhdhar ward, 71 in the Manohar Bagh ward, 29 in the Upper Bazaar ward 27 in the Sunil ward and 50 in Parsari have reported cracks, due to which the operations of Hotel View and Malari Inn were restricted under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, till further orders. Joshimath Land Subsidence: Scientists Looking Into Cause Behind ‘Sinking’ Town, Topmost Priority Is To Rescue Everyone, Says Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami.

The teams from National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have also been deployed in the area as a precautionary measure, Chamoli Chief Development Officer (CDO) Lalit Narayan Mishra said on Friday.

