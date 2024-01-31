Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 30 (ANI): During a state-level BJP media workshop, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami emphasized the essential role of the media in bridging the gap between the government and the public.

Chief Minister Dhami stressed how the media serves as a communication channel between the government and the public.

Speaking to the media, Chief Minister Dhami emphasized the significant role of the media in keeping the public informed about various schemes, spanning from the central to the state governments.

He highlighted that the media serves a dual purpose by not only disseminating information about government initiatives but also acting as a crucial intermediary in conveying messages between the government and the public, and vice versa.

CM Dhami conveyed that the media's role is important because today it has become easy for people to reach information but it has become difficult to reach the right information.

The Chief Minister further expressed that the progress towards transforming Uttarakhand into a prominent state is a result of the effective guidance provided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Drawing inspiration from the Prime Minister, Uttarakhand has witnessed significant and challenging decisions in the past two and a half years, surpassing those made in the preceding 23 years.

On one hand, the implementation of the nation's most stringent anti-copying law in Uttarakhand was accomplished, while on the other, legislation to curb religious conversion was enacted.

Notably, strict measures were taken against 'land jihad' for the first time in Devbhoomi.

Apart from this, for the first time in 23 years since the formation of Uttarakhand, strict action was taken against the corrupt.

"While we ensured 30 per cent reservation for the women of the state, we also came up with a scheme to provide three free cylinder refills in a year. You people have conveyed all these issues to the public in the right way, and they have to be conveyed further also," said the Uttarakhand CM.

He also spoke about implementing the Uniform Civil Code of Conduct in Devbhoomi. "After the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code of Conduct, people will have to be made aware of the benefits of UCC. Special care has to be taken to ensure that no misconceptions spread regarding UCC and correct information has to be provided to the people," he said.

Dhami also said that compared to the years after independence, during these nine years of the Central Government, there was tremendous progress in the country on all fronts, and India's image was also strengthened across the world.

"India has made all-round and inclusive progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. In these nine years, food security was ensured to 80 crore people. About 50 crore Jan Dhan accounts were opened, and about 3.5 crore houses were built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. Tap water was supplied to 8.67 crore houses. Not only this, while on the one hand, six thousand rupees have been given to the farmers every year since 2019 in the form of Kisan Samman Nidhi, on the other hand, the Prime Minister also brought the Crop Insurance Scheme. For women empowerment, 11.72 crore Izzatghars were built in rural areas and more than ten crore Ujjwala connections were given. Apart from this, a campaign of one million recruitments was started by organizing an employment fair," Dhami stated. (ANI)

