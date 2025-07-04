Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 4 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami recalled various achievements of his government as it completed four years in the state on Friday. CM Dhami highlighted the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), the promise it made to the people.

"UCC was the resolution of our election. We implemented the UCC within the state. Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, we presented our resolution to the people of Uttarakhand. That resolution was accomplished, and we have completed that work," Dhami told ANI.

Also Read | Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, July 4, 2025: Vedanta Ltd, InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, Bank of Baroda and Reliance Industries Ltd Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Friday.

UCC was implemented in the state just seven months ago, on January 27, making Uttarakhand the first state in the country to implement the law.

Earlier on May 3, after its implementation, CM Dhami had lauded how the law had freed muslim women from "social evils."

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Meets Indian Diaspora in Trinidad and Tobago, Gifts Ram Mandir Replica and Sarayu Water, Recalls Community's Devotion in Sending 'Shilas' for Ayodhya Temple (See Pics).

"UCC has freed Muslim sisters from social evils. Now all women will get justice in inheritance and property rights as well," CM Dhami had said during his speech.

He also said that many people are creating "confusion" about UCC, but the law is not against any religion or sect.

"UCC is not against any religion or sect. Many people are creating confusion about it. This is an effort to establish harmony in equality by eradicating the evil practices of society. This is such a necessary reform that will benefit the entire society," CM Dhami said.

Just four months after the implementation of UCC, more than 1.5 lakh applications were received from across the state, covering nearly 98 per cent of villages, indicating widespread public support for the law, according to CM Dhami.

The Chief Minister said that a robust system has been developed to implement the UCC. To make the process more accessible and user-friendly for the general public, a dedicated portal and mobile app have been developed.

Additionally, the Chief Minister said that more than 14,000 Common Service Centres (CSCs) at the village level have been integrated with the system.

The Chief Minister also emphasised the need to implement a revision of the state's land law, which restricts the sale of agricultural and horticultural land in 11 districts. Of the 13 districts in Uttarakhand, Haridwar and Udham Singh Nagar districts have been exempted from the stringent amendments to the land law. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)