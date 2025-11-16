Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], November 16 (ANI): Anganwadi Workers Association delegation met Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in Dehradun on Sunday.

During the meeting, the Anganwadi Worker Organization submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister regarding various demands. On this, the Chief Minister assured them of positive action, Uttarakhand CM Office said.

The meeting was attended by Rekha Negi, the State President of the Anganwadi Workers' Association, along with other association members, the release said.

A day earlier, CM Dhami participated in the Dehradun Literature Festival held at Doon International School on Mohini Road. On this occasion, he released the book 'Leading Ladies of India', authored by Venu Agrahara Dhingra.

The Chief Minister said that literature is a powerful medium for expressing emotions, thoughts, and experiences. It also plays a crucial role in fostering social and cultural awareness. He expressed hope that the 'Leading Ladies of India' would inspire readers, especially women, to move forward with confidence.

During the event, CM Dhami said that under the guidance of PM Narendra Modi, the state government is continuously working towards women's empowerment. He mentioned that the demand for products made by women's self-help groups in the state is steadily increasing. Several schemes are being implemented by the state government to empower women to become self-reliant. He added that empowering women is essential for the holistic development of society.

The Uttarakhand Chief Minister said that today, daughters of the state are performing commendably in every field. He also stated that the soul of Uttarakhand lies in its culture, and the government is continuously working to preserve the region's cultural heritage and traditions. (ANI)

