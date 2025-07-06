Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 6 (ANI): Taking strong action against the misuse of government welfare schemes, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has directed officials to identify and act against individuals who have fraudulently availed benefits using fake documents.

Acting on his instructions, two separate FIRs have been registered at Kotwali Nagar and Thana Rajpur police stations in Dehradun. The action follows complaints submitted to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dehradun by the District Supply Officer and the Ayushman Bharat Department.

Investigations revealed that a number of individuals with annual incomes exceeding Rs 5 lakh had obtained ration cards meant for economically weaker sections. These fake ration cards were then used to illegally generate Ayushman cards and claim subsidised health services under the scheme.

Upon verification by the Supply Department, several ration cards were found to be fake, prompting swift legal action. CM Dhami has instructed that no ineligible person be spared and that strict legal action be taken to prevent the abuse of public welfare resources.

Earlier on Saturday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Dhami flagged off the first group of pilgrims for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra from Tanakpur, marking the official commencement of the sacred journey. The group of devotees arrived in Tanakpur on Friday night and was welcomed by the Chief Minister at the Tourist Rest House (TRC).

He personally interacted with the pilgrims before sending them off with best wishes. While speaking to ANI, CM Dhami said, "The group for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra has moved forward from its main stop, Tanakpur. The group of devotees arrived here last night... All arrangements have been made to ensure the safety of the pilgrims, a smooth journey, and no inconveniences."

Highlighting the challenges of the yatra, CM Dhami stated that the route remains vulnerable to landslides and harsh weather conditions, but the state government and associated corporations have ensured that all necessary support is in place.

"This is an extremely challenging journey,... and routes prone to landslides, but despite that, all facilities have been provided by our state corporation... The atmosphere is very enthusiastic. All the pilgrims are full of zeal... I wish everyone a successful journey," the CM added.

On June 20, after a five-year gap, the revered Kailash Mansarovar Yatra through Sikkim also recommenced with the ceremonial flagging off of the first batch of pilgrims by Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur from the Nathula Pass. The batch comprises 33 pilgrims, accompanied by two nodal officers and one doctor from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), making a total of 36 members. The resumption of this spiritual journey marks a significant moment of international cooperation and cultural continuity between India and China. (ANI)

