Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 7 (ANI): In view of the upcoming Kanwar Yatra starting July 10, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held a high-level meeting with police officials on Tuesday to review law and order, disaster-preparedness, and public safety measures.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister directed the strict implementation of the verification campaign across all districts and emphasised tight surveillance at the state borders.

He also instructed officials to continue action against illegal encroachments and ensure a seamless and safe experience for Kanwar pilgrims.

"Monitoring should be ensured through CCTV and drones on the Kanwar Yatra route, and the traffic control system should be made effective," Dhami said while addressing police officers and administrative heads.

The Chief Minister directed officials to ensure the availability of heli-ambulance services to deal with emergency situations during the yatra. He also emphasised strengthening women's safety mechanisms, along with real-time monitoring of public grievance redressal systems.

The Chief Minister stressed the importance of continuous tracking of complaint resolutions to build public trust and accountability.

CM Dhami called for the effective implementation of the zero-tolerance policy against drug addiction and illegal substances. "Work effectively on the policy of zero tolerance against drug addiction and drugs," he instructed, while also appealing to the officers to enhance coordination between departments during the yatra.

Earlier, under the leadership of CM Dhami and Health Minister Dhan Singh Rawat, the Health Department has prepared a strict and dedicated action plan to provide pure and safe food to lakhs of devotees during the upcoming Kanwar Yatra, a statement said.

Special teams of food safety officers have been deployed in Haridwar, Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri and Uttarkashi districts. These teams will regularly take samples of milk, sweets, oil, spices, beverages, etc., from the pandals and send them to laboratories for testing. If any sample does not meet the standards, the concerned place will be closed immediately, the statement said.

The Yatra is scheduled to get underway on July 10. In the Kanwar Yatra procession, Kanwariyas collect water from a river and carry it hundreds of kilometres to offer it to the shrines of Lord Shiva. Devotees across the country perform worship, fasting and pilgrimage dedicated to the Lord Shiva. (ANI)

