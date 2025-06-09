Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], June 8 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the Tricentenary Birth Anniversary program of Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar, organised by Dhangar Samaj in Haridwar.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister announced that the Gram Sabha of Salempur will be named after Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar, on the proposal and with no objection.

CM Dhami, while paying homage to Lokmata Punyashlok Ahilyabai Holkar, said that the Pal-Dhangar society has been the main basis of India's livestock-based economy since ancient times.

"Not only did she contribute significantly economically to the progress and development of the country, but she has also played an important role in preserving and advancing our rich cultural heritage. Even today, this society is making an important contribution in the creation of a self-reliant India on the strength of its hard work, dedication and self-respect," he said.

The Chief Minister said that Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar is such a pious soul of Indian history who presented the best example of women's power. Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar's entire life was dedicated to the re-establishment of Sanatan life values and Indian culture.

"She rebuilt temples and ghats in Kashi Vishwanath, Somnath, Dwarka, Rameshwaram, Ayodhya and Mathura as well as Badrinath, Kedarnath and Haridwar of our Devbhoomi. Rani Ahilyabai Holkar also presented such a unique example of women empowerment in that period, which was difficult to even imagine at that time," CM Dhami said.

Chief Minister said, "For hundreds of years, foreign invaders and then even after independence, governments suffering from the mentality of slavery did not give the contribution of our great personalities the respect they really deserved. A well-planned conspiracy was hatched to deprive our young generation of their glorious history."

The Chief Minister said that today, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has entered the Amritkaal of the renaissance of its cultural consciousness.

"Our glorious history, the contribution of great national heroes and cultural heritage, which were neglected for years, are not only being restored today, but are also being made the basis of national consciousness. Today, the flag of our Sanatan culture is flying proudly all over the world and India is rapidly moving towards becoming a world leader again by connecting with its roots. Today, whether it is the construction of a grand Ram temple, reconstruction of Badrinath and Kedarnath shrines, expansion of Baba Vishwanath's corridor or the construction of Mahakal Lok," he said.

The Chief Minister said that unprecedented work is also being done in the direction of women's empowerment under the Prime Minister's leadership.

"Whether it is approving 33 percent reservation for women in Parliament and Legislative Assemblies, giving priority to the education and safety of daughters through the Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao campaign, freeing women from the smoke of the stove through the Ujjwala Yojana, making women self-reliant through the Lakhpati Didi Yojana or ending the evil practice of triple talaq. Through many such decisions, PM Modi has worked to ensure the respect of the mother power," CM Dhami said.

The Chief Minister said that the state government is also fully committed to preserving the cultural values and demography of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand.

"We have taken strict action against hateful mindsets like land jihad, love jihad and spit jihad in the state. Strict anti-riot and anti-conversion laws have also been implemented in the state. We are working with determination with the policy of 'zero tolerance' to end corruption in the state," he said.

Chief Minister Dhami said that earlier, there was a perception that action was taken only against small employees found involved in corruption, but today, in the state, not only small fish but also corrupt crocodiles are being caught.

"Recently, two IAS and one PCS officers have been suspended in the Haridwar land scam," he added. (ANI)

