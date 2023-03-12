Dehradun, March 12: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday participated in the 'Sushma Swaraj Award" program organized by Bhartiya Janta Party Mahanagar Mahila Morcha Uttarakhand at Rispana Pul hotel in Dehradun and awarded 26 women for excellent their contribution in various fields, an official release said.

"During this, the Chief Minister honored 26 women who have done excellent work in various fields," the release added. Remembering former Union Minister late Sushma Swaraj, the Chief Minister said, "Sushma Swaraj achieved a great position at a very young age. He said that Sushma has been an embodiment of Indian values and decency."

Chief Minister Dhami said, "Sushma Swaraj while representing India not only in the country but also abroad, put forth her point in front of the world without any fear. He said that the vision that Sushma Swaraj had seen for women, today the central and state governments are moving forward working in the same direction for the welfare of women."

Congratulating Mahila Morcha for this event, the Chief Minister said, "Several schemes including Jal Jeevan Mission, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, and Ujjwala Yojana are being run by the Central Government. In the same direction, the state government is also running several schemes in the interest of women."

The Chief Minister said that a provision of 30% reservation has been made for women in government jobs in Uttarakhand so that women can get equal opportunities in this state with adverse geographical conditions.

The Chief Minister in the program said, "The state government is constantly working for the welfare of women in the state. Many schemes like Mukhya Mantri Nari Sashaktikaran Yojana, Aanchal Amrit Yojana, Mahalakshmi Yojana, and Lakhpati Didi Yojana are being implemented in the state."

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, work is being done to advance women in the fields of sports, education and social justice across the country. He said that this work will continue continuously. The government in the state is moving forward with a resolution without any option," CM Dhami added.

Further talking about the anti-copying law, CM Dhami said, "With the objective of conducting examinations in a transparent manner, a strict anti-copying law has been implemented in the state, in which provisions have been made for strict punishment against those who cheat. We are fully concerned about the youth of the state, under which the process of government recruitment has been started in the state with transparency. A calendar has also been issued for the upcoming examinations in the state."

