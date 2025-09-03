Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], September 3 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami conducted a field inspection of waterlogging and land erosion as a result of floods in Laksar and the surrounding regions of Haridwar district.

CM Dhami said that he met flood-affected people in the district and assured them of providing the necessary supplies.

"I myself have gone there and met the people, and we will work on providing the necessary supplies or meeting the demands of the people there. We are with all the disaster-affected people," the Chief Minister told reporters.

He emphasised that the roads in the flood-hit areas will be elevated. He added that the government will undertake relocation measures in those areas.

"In the near future, the road there will be elevated... Relocation measures will also be taken for the people there. Our administration is on alert mode 24 hours a day and is working in coordination with everyone," the CM said.

Sharing an X post, CM Dhami said, "A terrestrial inspection of the flood-affected areas of Laksar (Haridwar) was conducted with the assistance of tractors and boats. During this, local people were met, their problems were heard, and they were assured of the effective operation of relief works."

He has directed the officials to ensure proper arrangements for the affected people.

"At the same time, officials were directed to ensure proper arrangements for the safety, housing, food, and health facilities of the affected people by expediting immediate relief and rehabilitation works. Instructions were also given to promptly assess the crop damage to farmers and initiate the compensation process at the earliest," he wrote.

"During this, Honourable MLA Shri Pradeep Batra ji from Roorkee Assembly constituency and former MLA Shri Sanjay Gupta ji from Laksar Assembly constituency were present," the X post read.

Parts of Uttarakhand have been facing floods and waterlogging amid heavy rainfall.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in the state from September 2 to 8. (ANI)

