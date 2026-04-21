Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 21 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday inspected the under-construction Bailey bridge on the Dehradun-Mussoorie road and directed officials to expedite work to ensure smooth travel for residents and tourists during the ongoing tourist season and upcoming pilgrimage period.

During the inspection near Shiv Temple on Mussoorie Road, the Chief Minister reviewed progress on the bridge, which was damaged during last year's disaster. He said the route is a crucial link between Dehradun and Mussoorie and witnesses heavy daily movement of locals and tourists, a release said.

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He added that work on the Bailey bridge for two-way traffic is progressing rapidly, and vehicular movement from both sides is expected to begin in the coming days. He also directed the Public Works Department to ensure that the construction is completed within the stipulated timeline so that the general public can commute without inconvenience.

Speaking to the reporters, Dhami said work is being done at a good pace, and traffic on the Bailey Bridge will move from both sides in the next few days.

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"This bridge is an important bridge connecting Dehradun with Mussoorie. Last year, it was damaged due to the disaster. Since this is the tourist season, people should not face difficulties in travelling. from here. Work is being done at a good pace. In the next few days, traffic on the Bailey Bridge will move from both sides," he said.

He further said that construction of a permanent bridge at the site is also being carried out on a priority basis, with a target to complete it within the next two to three months. He emphasised that the state government is continuously working towards strengthening roads and bridges across the state. Several infrastructure projects related to road and bridge construction are being implemented at a fast pace to improve connectivity in remote areas.

Keeping in mind the upcoming Char Dham Yatra and Adi Kailash Yatra, the Chief Minister said that all concerned departments have been instructed to complete essential infrastructure work on time to ensure safe and smooth travel for pilgrims and tourists.

The Chief Minister also reviewed preparations for the Char Dham Yatra, stating that all arrangements have been completed and the safe journey of pilgrims remains the government's top priority.

"The Char Dham Yatra has commenced. The portals of Gangotri and Yamunotri opened on Akshaya Tritiya. Tomorrow, the portals of Baba Kedar will open. On April 23, the portals of Badrinath and then Hemkund will open. All preparations have been completed. The safe journey of all pilgrims is our top priority. SOPs have been issued," Dhami told reporters.

Earlier in Haridwar, Dhami attended the 71st Sannyas anniversary celebrations of Swami Parmanand Giri, the head of Akhand Paramdham Ashram and reiterated that the state government is ensuring improved facilities and convenience for devotees undertaking the yatra.

After the event, the Chief Minister said that it is a very auspicious day as the portals of Gangotri and Yamunotri Dham are opening on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, marking the beginning of this year's Char Dham Yatra. He stated that the Uttarakhand government is making every possible effort to ensure the convenience of all pilgrims and is fully prepared to prevent any inconvenience along the yatra route.

Commenting on the Women's Reservation Bill, the Chief Minister said that under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, women across the country were set to receive 33 per cent reservation, alleging that opposition parties had opposed the move and exposed their stance before the public. He added that for the first time since independence, women were set to receive their rightful share, but political parties that ruled the country for nearly 60 years did not allow it to happen.

Meanwhile, Dhami also visited Max Hospital in Dehradun to inquire about the health of former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Bhuwan Chandra Khanduri and wished him a speedy recovery after receiving updates from attending doctors. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)