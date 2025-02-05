Haldwani (Uttarakhand) [India], February 5 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami lauded the developmental projects in the Haldwani district of the state, including the road widening projects, beautification of the area through murals.

In Haldwani, roads have been widened on the lines of Smart City, and also being beautified by making murals in the local Kumaoni culture, according to a statement by the Uttarakhand government.

Dhami visited Haldwani earlier today, and inspected the road by walking from Nainital Road Kathgodam to Nariman Square. During this, he saw the murals and paintings made and appreciated the beautification done.

According to the statement, Dhami also painted some of the murals.

Haldwani district magistrate, Vandana, said "being the gateway to the hilly region of Kumaon, a large number of common people as well as tourists come from here. Due to this there was a situation of jam. For a permanent solution to this problem, the encroachment from both sides of the road has been removed and the road has been widened from 9 meters to 24 meters and the area has also been beautified."

Earlier on February 4, CM Dhami approved the installation of 500 solar streets in disaster-prone and rural areas, including Khair Mansingh, Dron Dwara, Theva Maldevta, Asthal, and Akhandwali Bhilang, with a budget of Rs. 28.69 lakh.

In a significant push for state-wide development, Chief Minister Dhami has approved several projects aimed at enhancing infrastructure, tourism, and community development. The Chief Minister has approved Rs. 99.99 lakh for whitewashing, painting, and repair works at Gurunanak Public Inter College in Dehradun, according to the statement.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister has given his nod for the construction of a 50 KL capacity reservoir for the Eco Task Force Garhwal Rifle Headquarters in Dehradun, with an approved budget of Rs. 8.11 lakh to enhance the state's water conservation efforts. (ANI)

