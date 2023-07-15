Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 15 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday met with the students of Vanraji community studying in Vanvasi Vidyalaya Doon Sanskriti School.

The Chief Minister honoured all the children with the memory of former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam and presented the book 'Agni Ki Udaan' written by Abdul Kalam.

The Chief Minister said that the Tribal Welfare Department is continuously making efforts to improve the future of the children of tribal society.

Earlier on Friday, CM Dhami chaired a meeting at the secretariat to discuss the development of new townships in various cities of the state.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister directed officials to initiate the construction work for the Haridwar-Rishikesh Ganga Corridor promptly. He emphasized the need to present a proposal in the cabinet soon for the establishment of a company to oversee its implementation.

The Chief Minister said, "It should be ensured that the entire work of the Haridwar-Rishikesh Ganga Corridor is completed by October 2026."

