Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 10 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday organised a distribution ceremony to hand over appointment letters to 12 candidates recently selected for the position of cartographer within the Department of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami stated that the Chief Minister's residence, appointment letters were distributed to 12 candidates selected for the post of cartographer under the Department of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare.

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Congratulating the selected candidates, he said, "Their appointments would play a significant role in strengthening the agricultural system. He expressed hope that they would carry out their responsibilities with honesty and dedication in their respective fields."

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, while talking to the media, said, "From this day forward, your dreams are no longer solely for yourself; they are for the State and for your respective departments. The departments harbour specific expectations from you, recognising that you have all been newly selected... You must strive to ensure that, through your efforts, various schemes and projects are completed strictly within their stipulated timelines... Our State budget has expanded significantly, our overall resources and infrastructure have grown, and we have made great strides in the realm of appointments..."

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The Chief Minister further said that "the state government has implemented a strict anti-cheating law to ensure a transparent and fair recruitment process. Following its effective enforcement, more than 30,000 youths in the state have been provided employment in government services so far. He added that this reflects the government's commitment to youth welfare and good governance."

He also highlighted that natural farming is being promoted in Uttarakhand, along with encouragement for the production and marketing of millets. To enhance farmers' income, special emphasis is being placed on the use of modern technologies, the expansion of irrigation facilities, and crop diversification.

Additionally, the state is promoting the cultivation of apples, kiwis, horticulture, and medicinal plants.

He stated that the government's goal is to make agriculture profitable and attractive for the youth so that more people are encouraged to engage in this sector. (ANI)

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