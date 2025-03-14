Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 14 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami celebrated Holi at his residence in Dehradun on Friday. Dhami interacted with the public while celebrating Holi and went to Raj Bhawan to extend his greetings to Governor Lt Gen Gurmeet Singh (retired).

Dhami said that the state is celebrating Holi and Phool Dei together. He added that it marks the end of winters after which the snow melts and it marks the beginning of good weather.

"The state is celebrating both Holi and Phool Dei together. When the winters end and snow melts, it marks the beginning of good weather in the state... I extend my greetings to all on this auspicious occasion", Pushkar Singh Dhami said to the reporters on Friday.

Earlier, President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and others extended their wishes on the auspicious occasion of Holi.

President Murmu shared a post on her official 'X' handle and extended wishes on Holi. "Heartiest greetings to all countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Holi, the festival of colours. This festival of joy gives the message of unity, love and harmony. This festival is also a symbol of India's precious cultural heritage. On this auspicious occasion, let us all together pledge to fill the lives of all the children of Mother India with the colours of continuous progress, prosperity and happiness", her 'X' post read.

PM Modi also wished the nation on the occasion of Holi and wrote on 'X'. "I wish you all a very Happy Holi. This festival filled with joy and happiness will infuse new enthusiasm and energy in everyone's life and will also deepen the colours of unity among the countrymen", he wrote on 'X'.

People have been enthusiastically celebrating the vibrant festival of Holi by applying gulaal (colored powder) on each other and dancing joyously. Holi, also known as the festival of colors, is a time when people come together to celebrate the arrival of spring, the triumph of good over evil, and the joy of life.

The festival of Holi began across the country on Thursday with Choti Holi. People come together to celebrate with colors, music, and traditional festivities.

From temples to streets, vibrant hues and joyous gatherings mark the onset of the festival, symbolising the triumph of good over evil. (ANI)

