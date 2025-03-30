Dehradun (Uttarakhand)[India], March 30 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday inaugurated the Maa Ganga Aarti organized at Laxminarayan Temple, Laxminarayan Ghat, located at North Ganga Canal in Roorkee, according to an official statement.

The Chief Minister described the commencement of Maa Ganga Aarti on the occasion of Navsamvatsara Chaitra Navratri with full rituals as a symbol of our faith in Mother Ganga. He said that, being the origin area of Maa Ganga, we all have to make integrated efforts to protect the sanctity of Ganga, the statement added.

Earlier today, he extended his greetings to the people on the occasion of Chaitra Navratri.

In a post on X, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "I wish all the people of the state on the occasion of Chaitra Navratri. I pray to Maa Shailaputri, who fulfills all the wishes of her devotees and grants them success, that happiness, prosperity, and advancement come in your lives."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended greetings on the occasion of the Navratri festival and wishes on the occasion of Hindu Nav Varsha (Nav Samvatsar).

"Best wishes to the countrymen on Navratri. May this holy festival of Shakti-sadhana fill everyone's life with courage, restraint and strength. Jai Mata Di," PM Modi posted on X.

Calling it the festival of "Sahkti and Sadhana", the Prime Minister shared a hymn by renowned classical singer Pandit Jasraj dedicated to the goddess.

"The beginning of Navratri awakens a new zeal of devotion in the worshippers of the mother goddess. This hymn by Pandit Jasraj, dedicated to the worship of the mother goddess, is going to mesmerise everyone," he said.

"Many best wishes to all countrymen on the occasion of Nav Samvatsar. May this auspicious occasion bring new enthusiasm to the lives of all of you, which will also fill new energy in the resolve of a developed India," he added.

Meanwhile, devotees have gathered in large numbers to visit the Maa Mansa Devi temple in Haridwar for darshan. The temple of Maa Mansa Devi is located on Shivalik Mountain. It is believed that Maa Mansa Devi listens to her devotees' true wishes and fulfils them. That's why people from all over the country come here during Navratri to have darshan and tie a thread as a symbol of their wishes. (ANI)

