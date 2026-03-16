Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], March 16 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited Haridwar on Monday and reviewed the progress of preparations for the Kumbh Mela 2027.

During a review meeting held at Damkothi, the Chief Minister directed officials to ensure that all necessary arrangements for the grand and divine event scheduled for next year are completed within the stipulated timeline.

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The Chief Minister said that no shortcomings should remain at any level in the organisation of a mega event like the Kumbh. He instructed all concerned departments to work with full capacity and coordination to complete the preparations on time. He also stated that the grand and well-organised conduct of the Kumbh Mela will be ensured with the cooperation of all stakeholders, including religious and social organizations as well as saints and seers.

The Chief Minister made it clear that there will be no shortage of funds for Kumbh-related works and that necessary approvals for the proposed projects will be issued promptly. In this regard, he also spoke to the Chief Secretary over the phone during the meeting and directed that the required action be taken at the government level.

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Reviewing the progress of permanent infrastructure works related to roads, bridges, drinking water, health services, traffic management and parking arrangements, the Chief Minister emphasised that both quality and timely completion must be ensured. He further directed departments to prepare an execution strategy while keeping in mind the upcoming Char Dham Yatra, the monsoon season and the Kanwar Yatra, and to continue working with better coordination.

While reviewing security arrangements for the Kumbh Mela, the Chief Minister instructed that the establishment of a modern, technology-equipped Integrated Control and Command Centre be given top priority, and said that the necessary approval for it would be issued soon.

He also reviewed the proposed CCR-2 building project near the Mela Control Building and stated that this important project for the smooth management of the Kumbh Mela will soon receive financial approval. The Chief Minister also directed that proposals related to the Kharkhari Bridge and Shriyatra Bridge be given priority to facilitate the smooth movement of pilgrims.

He further directed that special attention be given to strengthening basic infrastructure, security arrangements, sanitation and sewage management in all sectors of the Kumbh area, including Rishikesh and Muniki Reti. The Chief Minister also instructed the expansion of the Damkothi Guest House in Haridwar and said that a plan should be prepared and presented for the construction of a modern and attractive guest house adjacent to the existing building.

During the meeting, Mela Officer Sonika provided details about the preparations for the Kumbh Mela 2027. She informed that 33 permanent infrastructure projects related to roads, bridges, ghats, water supply, healthcare, security and fair management are currently under construction and progressing as per the set timeline.

She also stated that the plan for the improvement of the routes leading to the Mansa Devi Temple and Chandi Devi Temple has been approved. In addition, details about other proposed works and temporary arrangements for the Kumbh Mela were also presented during the meeting. (ANI)

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