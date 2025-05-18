Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 18 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami welcomed Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda on his arrival at the Jolly Grant airport in Dehradun on Sunday.

Sharing the update on social media platform X, the Chief Minister wrote "Welcomed and greeted the Honourable National President of BJP and Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Honorable Shri@JPNaddaji at Jolly Grant Airport on his arrival to Uttarakhand, a symbol of valor and courage, imbued with religion, spirituality and natural beauty."

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, May 18, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Sunday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Meanwhile, on May 17, CM Dhami launched the 'e-Rupi' system, a technology-based initiative aimed at modernising agricultural support in the state.

During the launch, the Chief Minister also introduced four ambitious agricultural policies (Kiwi Policy, Dragon Fruit, Apple Post-Harvest Harvesting Scheme and Millet Mission) to give a new direction to the agricultural system of the state, he said that the government will soon prepare a Flower and Honey Policy in the state.

Also Read | Jagdeep Dhankhar Birthday: President Droupadi Murmu, PM Narendra Modi, UP CM Yogi Adityanath and Others Extend Birthday Greetings to Vice President on His 74th Birthday.

Addressing the program, the Chief Minister said that the e-Rupi system is a new initiative for the food producers of the state.

The e-Rupi system will become a new medium of transparent, fast and middleman-free digital payment for farmers. Under this system, the subsidy amount received by the farmers in the pilot projects will be sent directly to their mobile through e-voucher (SMS or QR code), which they will be able to use to buy fertilisers, seeds, medicines, etc. from authorised centres or vendors.

For the successful implementation of the e-Rupi system, the Chief Minister directed the officials to organise training programs in every village and make the farmers aware so that they can properly take advantage of this technology.

The objective of all these initiatives is to strengthen agriculture and employment in the hilly and plain areas of the state, so that problems like migration can also be effectively controlled.

These schemes will prove to be a milestone in making Uttarakhand a self-reliant, strong and leading agricultural state.

"All these schemes will promote agricultural diversity of the state and will become the basis for increasing the income of farmers," CM Dhami said on the launch of four agricultural schemes. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)