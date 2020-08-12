Khatima (Uttarakhand) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Some of the coronavirus patients lodged at Pantnagar hostel and quarantine centre at Khatima in the Udham Singh Nagar district held a protest complaining of inadequate facilities on Tuesday.

"We are not getting food here. The authorities have not made any arrangements for toilets also. So, we are protesting now," said a COVID-19 patient while speaking to ANI.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine's Selection, Procurement and Delivery to Become Central Point of Discussion in National Expert Committee's Meeting Today.

The Chief Medical Officer of Udham Singh Nagar later said that the issues have been resolved.

Issues regarding food and accommodation have been resolved. There are some cases here where children are also staying with the families as they didn't have facility to keep them away. Arrangement of home quarantine is being made for them: Chief Medical Officer, Udham Singh Nagar said while speaking to ANI.

Also Read | Uttarakhand | COVID19 Patients, Kept at a COVID Care Centre in Pantnagar of Udham Singh Nagar, Protest Alleging Lack of Proper Food Facility & Accommodation: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 12, 2020.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Uttarakhand at present has 3,826 active cases of COVID-19. So far, 6,470 have been cured/migrated and 136 have died after contracting the infection. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)