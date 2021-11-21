'Gaddi' of Adi Shankaracharya shifted to Pandukeshwar in Joshimath from Badrinath in Chamoli on Sunday

Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], November 21 (ANI): The "Gaddi" of Adi Shankaracharya was shifted to Pandukeshwar in Joshimath from Badrinath after the closure of portals of Badrinath temple for winter break on Sunday.

Earlier today, the portals of Uttarakhand's Badrinath temple closed for the winter break.

Also Read | RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Says 'We Didn't Progress in 75 Years As Much as We Could Have'.

Meanwhile, the gates of the Tungnath Temple will close on October 30.

The circuit of four ancient pilgrimage sites in Uttarakhand-- Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath-- is referred to as 'Char Dham Yatra.'

Also Read | Chennai Shocker: Woman Buries 'Soothsayer' Husband Alive in Perumbakam To Attain Immortality for Him.

The portals of the Kedarnath temple in the Rudraprayag district were opened for pilgrims on May 17. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)