Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], July 7 (ANI): Uttarakhand government has postponed this year's 'Kanwar Mela' and has sealed inter-state and inter-district borders in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in the state.

The entry of all the 'Kanwars' coming from other states has been banned.

Also Read | Sharad Pawar Says No Rift in Maha Vikas Aghadi, Terms Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's Performance 'Satisfactory'.

The State government has made special arrangements on the border. Authorities have restricted the movement of people within the districts and in an emergency, including the immersion of ashes in the Ganga river. Only pass holders heading to Haridwar for immersing ashes in post-cremation rituals are being allowed at Har-Ki-Pauri in Haridwar.

Passengers coming from other states, even with e-passes are sent back from the border. Travellers with medical emergencies are also not permitted to enter the state.

Also Read | Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro Tests Positive For COVID-19: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 7, 2020.

An officer present at the same border said," The state government has adjourned this year's Kanwar Yatra in the state. In this regard, Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) and Civil forces personnel have been deployed on the borders."

"People who are coming for 'Ganga snan' in Haridwar or Kanwars are being sent back from the border itself. Along with this, people who are migrants from Emergency or Uttarakhand or coming to immersion in Haridwar are being given entry as per rules," he added.

This has resulted in long queues of vehicles on the border. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)