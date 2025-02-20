Dehradun (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 20 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami congratulated State Finance Minister Prem Chand Aggarwal after he presented the budget in the state Assembly on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters here, he said that the budget "presents the priorities and resolutions of the state government, which presents the future plans of the government."

CM Dhami said the size of the budget has crossed 1 lakh crore, "This year's budget has increased by 13 per cent compared to the previous budget. This time the budget is 24 times more than the first budget of the state of Uttarakhand. The budget has been prepared keeping in mind ecology, economy, innovation, inclusive and sustainable development as well as technology and accountability. Many new aspects have been included in it: the River Front Development Scheme, the formation of the Migrant Uttarakhand Council, the operation of electric buses under Smart City, the establishment of a Sports University, the formation of the Home Guard Welfare Fund, the establishment of a Revolving Fund for the encouragement of police personnel."

CM Dhami said that this budget is based on the theme of (NaMo) i.e. innovation, self-reliant Uttarakhand, great heritage and dynamic human resources.

He said that for the inclusive and holistic development of the state in the budget (Gyan), i.e. poor welfare, youth, farmers and women's welfare had been kept at the centre. "The state government has also laid special emphasis on financial management in this budget."

CM Dhami added, "We will try to increase the state's income from our resources. Special attention has also been given to the development of education, rural development, infrastructure, medical, industry, etc. sectors in the budget."

CM Dhami said that this budget is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's basic mantras, Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, and Sabka Prayas.

He said that the Prime Minister had said from Baba Kedarnath's Dham that the third decade of this century would be the decade of Uttarakhand. With this aim in mind, efforts have been made in the budget to achieve this resolution, which will prove to be a milestone in the development of the state in the coming times.

He said that this budget would "fulfil the resolution of making an ideal Uttarakhand and bringing Uttarakhand in the category of the leading states" of the country. (ANI)

